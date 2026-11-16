Nvidia Faces Crucial Test After Huang’s Resignation

US chipmaker Nvidia is preparing to present its quarterly financial results on November 17, with investors’ attention focused not only on revenue and profit, but also on the company’s future following the sudden resignation of its founder and chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, Reuters reports.

Huang left his post on November 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The scandal caused serious turmoil at the company and heightened Wall Street concerns about Nvidia’s corporate governance and future strategy.

Financial Chief Colette Kress has temporarily taken over the leadership while the board of directors searches for Huang’s permanent successor. The new leader will face the task of convincing investors that Nvidia can maintain its dominance in the artificial intelligence chip market without the man who turned it into one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Analysts expect quarterly revenue of around USD 109 billion, which would represent year-on-year growth of more than 90%. According to Dan Morgan of Synovus Trust, the results could exceed market forecasts by between USD 2 billion and USD 3 billion. Despite its strong financial performance, Nvidia shares have lost approximately one-third of their value from their October peak. Investors fear that the huge spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, financed in part through debt, could prove difficult to sustain in 2027. Particular attention will be paid to the new Vera Rubin data center platform, as well as Nvidia’s investment commitments to companies such as OpenAI and cloud infrastructure provider Lambda.

According to some estimates, the total value of Nvidia’s financial commitments, including investments, guarantees and contracts for infrastructure capacity, exceeds USD 500 billion. Analysts warn that a potential cooling of the artificial intelligence market could lead to significant losses from the revaluation of investments.

The upcoming financial report will be the first serious test of investor confidence in the new leadership. Markets will be watching not only the financial results, but also for indications of whether Nvidia can continue its rapid growth without Jensen Huang.