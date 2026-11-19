American billionaire Warren Buffett remains the largest individual shareholder in the investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, despite stepping down from the company’s operational management. His fortune is estimated at around $149 billion as of November 11, 2026, according to Forbes, placing him among the ten richest people in the world.

The company, which Buffett led for six decades, is intensifying its share buyback program under new Chief Executive Officer Greg Abel. In the third quarter alone, Berkshire Hathaway repurchased $9.6 billion worth of its own shares, and added another approximately $2 billion in October.

Share buybacks reduce the number of shares outstanding, automatically increasing the relative stake of the remaining shareholders, including Buffett, without them having to purchase additional securities.

Over the past decade, Berkshire Hathaway has reduced the number of its Class B shares outstanding by around 13%. During the same period, the value of the securities has risen significantly, contributing to the growth of investors’ wealth.

Nevertheless, Buffett’s stake does not increase continuously because of his extensive philanthropic activities. On November 16, the billionaire announced a new donation of Berkshire Hathaway shares worth approximately $5.5 billion to four family foundations.

This is part of his long-term plan to gradually give the majority of his wealth to charity.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway continues to hold enormous financial reserves. As of the end of September, cash and cash equivalents totaled $356.9 billion, enabling the company to finance new acquisitions and investments.

Despite the active buybacks, the conglomerate’s financial results show some weakening. Operating earnings for the third quarter fell 6% year over year to $12.71 billion, while net income declined 28% to $22.11 billion.

However, Berkshire Hathaway shares have risen in 2026, supported by investors’ interest in the company’s diversified business model and strong balance sheet.

After Buffett stepped down as chief executive at the beginning of the year, Greg Abel took over management of the conglomerate. In September, Howard Buffett, the billionaire’s son, became chairman of the board, while the legendary investor retained the honorary title of chairman emeritus.

Despite the changes in leadership, Warren Buffett continues to wield significant influence over Berkshire Hathaway through his shareholding and the investment legacy he leaves behind.