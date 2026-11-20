Bulgaria is expected to record the second-largest percentage increase in wine production in the European Union in 2026. Domestic production will reach 0.7 million hectolitres, an increase of 17% compared with 2025, according to the first estimates by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine.

Romania will lead the growth among the 17 EU countries included in the forecast. The country is expected to produce 4.6 million hectolitres of wine, or 40% more than the previous year. The volume will also be 19% above the average for the past five years.

Rainfall supports Romania’s harvest

According to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine, Romania’s recovery is linked to rainfall in late spring and early summer. The rain replenished soil water reserves in key production regions.

In Bulgaria, the expected increase compared with 2025 comes after several years of lower production. The country produced 0.9 million hectolitres in 2021 and 0.8 million hectolitres in 2022. After that, volumes fell to 0.7 million hectolitres in 2023 and 2024, while in 2025 they reached 0.6 million hectolitres.

Therefore, the projected production for 2026 will be just 1% above the average for the past five years, despite the double-digit annual growth.

Growth in Spain and Portugal, declines in Central Europe

Double-digit increases are also expected in Spain, where production could rise by 13%, and in Portugal, by 12%. For the EU as a whole, the forecast is for 137 million hectolitres, or 1% more than in 2025. However, the volume will remain around 6% below the average for the past five years.

The European Union will continue to account for around 61% of global wine production. At the same time, unfavourable weather conditions will reduce yields in a number of Central European countries.

In Hungary, production is expected to fall by 31% to 1.8 million hectolitres. Spring frosts, followed by a hot and dry summer, are cited as the main reasons for the decline. In Austria, the forecast is for a 30% decrease to 1.8 million hectolitres due to drought and high temperatures.

Lower yields are also expected in Croatia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The forecasts are for 0.6 million, 0.5 million and 0.2 million hectolitres, respectively.

Global production remains at a low level

Worldwide, wine production in 2026 is estimated at 225 million hectolitres. This is close to the levels recorded in 2024 and 2025 and means that the period of persistently low production is continuing.

Italy will remain at the top of the global ranking with a projected 41 million hectolitres, despite an 8% decline compared with 2025. France will be the second-largest producer with 36.5 million hectolitres. The expected volume is 2% higher year on year, but 10% below the average for the past five years.