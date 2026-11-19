Sofia Municipal Council commissioned the World Bank Group to conduct a comprehensive analysis of Toplofikatsia Sofia and propose steps to restore the municipal company to financial health. The report was adopted after Blue Sofia and Save Sofia withdrew their proposals on the matter.

The technical and financial condition of the company, the regulatory framework and its accumulated debts are to be examined. The analysis must also assess the possible solutions, their cost and the commitments that Sofia Municipality, the state and a potential future investor would undertake.

“The contract has a one-year implementation period and is worth €900,000. It will not solve the company’s problems on its own, but it is a step towards restoring Toplofikatsia Sofia to financial health,” Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said.

Dispute over the need for an audit

Save Sofia said that an external and independent audit must be carried out before any other action is taken. Andrey Zografsky called for a technical assessment of the entire infrastructure, including the production facilities and the district heating network.

“Without knowing the condition of the production facilities and the district heating network, how much investment needs to be made, where it should be made and in what order, and whose responsibility these investments are – whether that of the Municipality or of a potential concessionaire – we cannot make a decision on a concession at random,” Andrey Zografsky said.

Ivan Takov of the Bulgarian Socialist Party said that two of the withdrawn reports directly pave the way for privatisation or a concession. According to him, the Bulgarian Socialist Party opposes these options, while a concession under the current conditions would mean a loss of BGN 1.5 billion for the state.

Deyan Nikolov of Vazrazhdane also came out against granting the company under a concession. He said that the aim was to bring Toplofikatsia Sofia into a situation in which a concession would appear to be the only possible way out. This is a political statement by the municipal councillor.

No change to the Supervisory Board

The Municipal Council elected new management boards at all municipal companies. However, no changes were made to the Supervisory Board of Toplofikatsia Sofia. Once the analysis is completed, the possible financial, technical and management solutions for the company are expected to be outlined.

Sources: nova.bg