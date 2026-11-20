The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has extended until December 19, 2026, the license allowing negotiations and the conclusion of conditional agreements for the sale of Lukoil’s international assets. The previous authorization was due to expire on November 21.

The decision is set out in General License No. 131L, issued on November 19. The document covers Lukoil International GmbH and its subsidiaries in which the Austrian company directly or indirectly, individually or jointly, holds at least a 50% stake.

Four companies in Bulgaria fall within the scope

The assets include Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, Lukoil Bulgaria, Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria and Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria. Thus, the authorization affects key activities of the group in Bulgaria – oil refining, fuel trading, and supplies for aviation and shipping.

The license allows Lukoil and potential buyers to conduct negotiations, agree on terms, and carry out financial, legal and operational due diligence. It also permits the conclusion of preliminary agreements, agreements in principle, binding memoranda of understanding and other conditional arrangements.

„The performance of any such agreement must be expressly contingent on receiving a separate authorization from OFAC,“ the license states.

This means that signing a conditional agreement in itself does not result in an immediate sale or transfer of ownership. The actual completion of the transactions will require new approval from the U.S. agency.

Operations may continue until February 2027

Separately, OFAC authorized until February 20, 2027, transactions that are ordinarily incident and necessary to maintain or wind down the operations, contracts and other agreements of companies under the control of Lukoil International. The companies’ blocked bank accounts may also be used for these operations.

U.S. sanctions against Lukoil were introduced on October 22, 2025. Following them, the company announced its intention to sell its international assets. Since then, OFAC has repeatedly extended authorizations for negotiations and for limited operations related to the companies’ activities.

The new extension does not mean that a buyer has been selected or that the sale of the Bulgarian assets has been agreed. It provides additional time for negotiations and the preparation of potential transactions, the completion of which remains subject to the control of U.S. sanctions authorities.

Sources: vesti.bg, bgnes.bg