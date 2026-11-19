The issue of the frozen Russian assets held at the Belgian depository “Euroclear” affects the long-term confidence of foreign investors in the European Union. This was stated by Edwin De Poe of the financial institution before the Budget Committee of the European Parliament in Brussels.

According to him, of the approximately €300 billion in Russian assets frozen around the world because of the sanctions, around €185 billion is held at “Euroclear”. De Poe pointed out that there is still no proposal for using these assets to benefit Ukraine while simultaneously avoiding the risk of retaliatory action by Russia.

“EU countries must provide protection against subsequent claims,” De Poe said, stressing that this should apply even after a potential peace agreement and the lifting of sanctions. He called for respect for the rule of law and legal predictability, which he said are important for the stability of European financial markets.

De Poe described “Euroclear” as one of the largest financial institutions in the world. The depository is responsible for assets worth around €46 trillion.

Proposal to transfer the assets

Hugo Dixon, described as a Reuters commentator, proposed that the Russian assets be transferred out of “Euroclear” in order to reduce the Belgian depository’s liability. According to him, the European Union could compensate the institution and Belgium if Russia took retaliatory legal or financial action.

Stefano Grassi of the General Secretariat of the European Commission described the issue as “highly sensitive” and linked it to the peace talks on Ukraine. “The funds will remain frozen until Russia ends the war, pays compensation and no longer creates such threats,” he said, referring to the decisions of the European Council.

According to data presented by Grassi, the European Union has so far received €8 billion in accumulated interest on the frozen Russian assets. The money is being used to repay the loan already drawn for Ukraine.

EU relies on a loan to support Ukraine

In December 2025, the European Council decided that the frozen Russian assets would not be used directly, and that a €90 billion loan would instead be raised to support Ukraine in 2026 and 2027.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on November 18 that this amount would not be sufficient and that an additional loan of €45 billion was needed. Thus, the discussion about the Russian assets remains linked simultaneously to the financing of Ukraine, the protection of Belgium and “Euroclear”, and confidence in the European financial system.

Sources: bta.bg