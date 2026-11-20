Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett are among the best-known billionaires of our time, but history has seen rulers and industrialists whose economic influence was incomparably greater in scale. Some of them controlled resources that, according to modern estimates, were worth tens or even hundreds of trillions of dollars, SEE News reports.

The comparison, however, is conditional. While the wealth of today’s billionaires is measured through the value of their companies, shares and personal assets, in the case of historical rulers it often involved control over entire states, territories, tax systems and natural resources.

According to the published ranking, the richest person in history was Mansa Musa, ruler of the Mali Empire in the 14th century. His wealth was based on control over some of the world’s most significant gold deposits and the trade routes across the Sahara.

His legendary fortune became particularly well known in 1324, when he undertook a pilgrimage to Mecca. According to historical accounts, he gave away such vast quantities of gold during his stay in Cairo that he affected the price of the precious metal. The exact value of his wealth remains impossible to calculate reliably.

In second place is Genghis Khan, founder of the Mongol Empire, with a conditional estimate of the resources he controlled at USD 120 trillion. Despite his enormous conquests, he did not accumulate wealth in the way modern entrepreneurs do, but distributed a significant share of the war booty among his generals and soldiers.

Third place goes to the Chinese Emperor Shenzong of the Song dynasty, who ruled in the 11th century. The economic resources associated with his rule are conditionally estimated at USD 44.5 trillion. At the time, China was one of the world’s most advanced economies, with flourishing trade, agriculture and technological innovation.

Next comes the Mughal Emperor Akbar the Great, who ruled over much of the Indian subcontinent in the 16th century. Under his rule, the Mughal Empire became one of the world’s leading economic centres. The resources he controlled are estimated at around USD 30 trillion.

Fifth place goes to the Chinese Empress Wu Zetian, the only woman to rule China with the official title of emperor. The state’s economic resources during her reign are conditionally estimated at USD 25 trillion.

Surprisingly, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin also appears among the richest historical figures. The ranking attributes economic resources equivalent to USD 11 trillion to him. This sum, however, does not represent personal wealth, but an estimate of the scale of the Soviet economy over which he exercised political control.

In seventh place is the first Roman emperor, Octavian Augustus, whose economic influence is estimated at USD 5.8 trillion. During his rule, the Roman Empire controlled vast territories and a significant share of global economic activity.

Eighth place goes to Russian Empress Catherine the Great, with a conditional estimate of USD 1.5 trillion. Her wealth was linked to her control over the vast territories, natural resources and tax revenues of the Russian Empire.

The final two places go to American industrialists whose fortunes are considerably better documented.

Ninth is steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, whose fortune, according to the methodology used in the ranking, amounted to around USD 667 billion. In 1901, he sold his company Carnegie Steel to financier J. P. Morgan and subsequently donated a large part of his wealth to education, libraries and cultural institutions.

Tenth place goes to oil magnate John D. Rockefeller, founder of Standard Oil, with an estimated fortune of USD 561 billion. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, his company controlled a huge share of the American oil industry.

Interestingly, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, Rockefeller is the richest person in history when the criterion used is personally owned wealth adjusted for inflation. Guinness estimates his fortune at around USD 631 billion in 2024 values.

The differences between the rankings show how difficult it is to determine who truly was the richest person of all time. Control over a state economy is not equivalent to personal ownership of its assets, while historical data often do not allow for precise financial calculations.

That is why the impressive sums attributed to ancient emperors and rulers should be viewed as approximate estimates of their economic power, rather than as proven personal fortunes.