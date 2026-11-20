US President Donald Trump carried out 751 transactions involving stocks, exchange-traded funds and bonds in September. The investments included securities in Nvidia, SpaceX, Palantir and Intel – companies whose businesses may be affected by decisions of the US administration. The data was published in his financial disclosure and raises questions about a possible conflict of interest.

Trump bought up to $380,000 worth of Nvidia shares and sold up to $15,000 worth of the company’s securities. Two purchases with a total value of up to $350,000 were reported on September 2. On the same date, Nvidia signed an agreement to acquire the artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face for approximately $12.9 billion, with the deal announced publicly the following day.

The disclosure does not make clear exactly when the purchases were made in relation to the signing of the agreement, or whether the president’s investment managers had information about the pending deal. In August, Trump bought up to $1.6 million worth of Nvidia shares and sold up to $1 million worth of securities.

Sales of L3Harris shares

The document also lists two sales of L3Harris shares. One took place on September 1 and was valued at between $50,001 and $100,000.

L3Harris maintains the telecommunications network of the US Federal Aviation Administration and had upgraded equipment at a facility in Arkansas. The site was linked to the air traffic outage on November 13, when network traffic disrupted communications with aircraft and the transmission of radar data.

Investigators are examining whether the cause was an error by L3Harris or faulty equipment. So far, the company has not been found to have caused the outage. The share sales took place more than two months before the incident, and there is no evidence linking the transactions to it.

White House rejects concerns

In September, Trump bought stocks and corporate bonds in SpaceX worth up to $315,000 in total. He also disclosed transactions involving Palantir and Intel, as well as purchases of shares in Apple, Amazon, Oracle, Netflix and Tesla. At the same time, he reduced his investments in McDonald's, Home Depot and Comcast.

The president bought nearly 100 municipal bonds worth at least $18 million and holdings worth between $5 million and $25 million in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation fund.

The White House rejects concerns about a conflict of interest. “Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has the ability to direct, influence or give instructions on how the portfolio is managed, or on when investments are bought and sold,” spokesman Davis Ingle said.

Trump himself said: “I have no idea what the hell they’re buying.” According to him, the investments are managed by major financial companies through transactions automatically generated by computer systems.

The disclosure was signed on November 1, received by the Office of Government Ethics on November 5 and published on November 19. Some of the transactions, including those from September 1, appear to have been disclosed after the federal 45-day deadline. The public document does not show whether an extension was requested or whether a fine was imposed.

Sources: 24chasa.bg