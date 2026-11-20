“Glavbolgarstroy” has pledged to accelerate the completion of the last key section of the Struma Motorway. The company’s Chairman of the Management Board, Kalin Peshov, confirmed his readiness to work at an intensive pace to Greece’s Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou.

The statement was made ahead of the official opening of the seventh ministerial meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) in Warsaw. The forum addressed the need for faster construction of strategic infrastructure and the overcoming of administrative and regulatory obstacles facing transport and energy corridors.

Equipment and Construction Teams Mobilized

To fulfill the commitment, “Glavbolgarstroy” has mobilized technical and expert capacity, specialized construction equipment and highly qualified teams. The company says its goal is to complete the project to a high standard and ahead of schedule.

This concerns the Krupnik–Kresna section, which also includes the Kresna bypass. The project is part of Lot 3.2.2 of the Struma Motorway and envisages a new motorway route, bridge structures and tunnels to divert transit traffic away from the town. Construction is being carried out by a consortium involving companies from the “Glavbolgarstroy” group and a Portuguese partner.

Peshov: The Next Projects Will Be More Difficult

During the discussions in Warsaw, Peshov also spoke about the challenges facing the construction sector in implementing major infrastructure projects. “We have made enormous efforts to shorten deadlines, secure the necessary supplies and optimize the execution of construction activities in extremely challenging terrain,” he said.

According to Peshov, future projects will face additional difficulties due to European regulations, administrative procedures and supply-chain constraints. In this context, accelerating work on the Struma Motorway was presented as a commitment to improving transport connectivity between Bulgaria and Greece.