Yesterday, the 14th Bright Awards for Business and Tourism were held, with the Knowledge Academy receiving an award in the “Services” category. The award was presented to the project’s originator, Yovka Dimitrova, by Bulgarian National Radio journalist Anelia Toroshanova.

“The Knowledge Academy is part of a start-up company that operates in the field of communications. I have the honour of being the project’s originator, and this is the place to thank all the established professionals with many years of experience in their respective fields who supported it. My special thanks go to Mr Anatoliy Paziyski, with whom we are developing this project together. Known as the Republic’s master of ceremonies, he teaches ‘Protocol Practice’ at our academy. I would also like to thank Ms Nina Hamilton, who learned about the project, followed its development and recognised its potential. This is why I am receiving this prestigious award,” Yovka Dimitrova said upon receiving the designer trophy.

The academy offers boutique, original training courses led by prominent professionals — for everyone who works with people’s trust and wants to present themselves, their work and Bulgaria better. This is not communications training, but a management tool. It involves mastering a set of rules through which leaders demonstrate competence before they have even said a word. These are skills that help reduce risk in situations where the cost of a mistake is high: welcoming a delegation, an official dinner, a ceremony, negotiations, a first meeting with a foreign partner and more.

Specialised training courses in protocol practice will be held in three cities across the country during the first months of 2027 — Sofia (30 January), Plovdiv (20 February) and Varna (26 March). They will be led by Anatoliy Paziyski. He served for many years as Head of Internal Protocol at the Administration of the President. He was Head of the Diplomatic Protocol and Ceremonial Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is an author and lecturer in Diplomatic Protocol and Ceremonial Affairs and Business Etiquette and Communication. To date, he has conducted more than 460 courses, training sessions, team-building events and other meetings in Sofia and across the country. The knowledge he presents in this field has no equivalent in Bulgaria.

More about the academy and its upcoming events: - https://academiapoznanie.com/