Forty kilometres from Sandanski, in the Greek town of Sidirokastro, a market is held every Thursday that attracts many Bulgarian shoppers. NOVA compared the prices of fruit, vegetables, meat and fish on both sides of the border.

On market day, Sidirokastro’s central street is closed to cars. Stalls selling food, produce from local producers, clothes and household goods are set up along it.

Mandarins and fish at lower prices

Some Bulgarian visitors say that shopping in Greece is more affordable. One of them points to mandarins, oranges, lemons and fish as products with better prices.

“You can get 5 kilos of mandarins for 4 euros,” a Bulgarian shopper commented.

Another visitor believes that travelling to Sidirokastro is worthwhile because of the short distance and the promotions.

“It’s 40 km to Sandanski, so it’s much better value to come shopping in Sidirokastro,” he says.

At the Greek market, chicken is sold for 3.50 euros per kilogram, fillets cost 8.50 euros, drumsticks cost 4.50 euros, and wings cost 2.50 euros.

Some products are cheaper in Bulgaria

Not all shoppers, however, are convinced that shopping in Sidirokastro is more economical. According to one visitor, tomatoes cost 1.20 euros at the market in Sandanski, while vegetables are more expensive in Greece.

He also says that he bought beans for 3 euros in Sidirokastro, but meat prices are close to those in Bulgaria. In his words, fish is also expensive in both countries, while mandarins and chestnuts are pricey in Greece.

Thus, the comparison does not provide a definitive answer as to which country is cheaper. The price depends on the specific product, the promotion and the shopper’s choice.