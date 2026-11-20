Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia ranks 40th among the most expensive retail streets in the world. The annual rent per square metre on the iconic pedestrian zone has reached €756, or around €63 per month. Prices have risen by 4% over the past year, while the Sofia boulevard has climbed one position in the international ranking.

Cushman & Wakefield’s ranking covers 147 leading retail streets around the world. Sofia is placed immediately after Zagreb, while rents on the main shopping streets in Athens, Istanbul, Belgrade and Bucharest are higher. Vitosha has been included in the ranking for around 20 years – dating back to the time when trams still ran through this part of the capital.

From Shops to Restaurants and Fashion

The change in the boulevard’s profile is most evident in the use of the retail premises. According to Maria Dimitrova, Head of Leasing at a real estate agency, today the pedestrian zone mainly attracts restaurants, alcohol and cigarette shops, and fashion retailers.

“To a great extent, it has changed its status, specifically as a pedestrian zone – we are talking about restaurants, alcohol and cigarette shops, and fashion. That is the profile of the tenant there,” says Maria Dimitrova.

According to her, rents for individual premises can exceed €63–70 per square metre per month. The high prices are linked to the interest in the central pedestrian zone and competition among retailers.

Foreign Tourists and the Antiques Business

Just metres from the boulevard, Stefan Karamintchev’s antiques shop has been operating for more than 20 years. He describes his business as a family one – he is the third generation involved in it, while his daughter is the fourth.

“I am the third generation, and my daughter is the fourth. There is no other one like it on the Balkan Peninsula,” says Karamintchev.

Its proximity to the country’s most visited shopping street brings customers from Australia, the United States, Brazil, the Czech Republic and Poland to the shop. According to Karamintchev, foreign visitors are interested in Soviet posters, propaganda materials, badges, orders and medals, as well as items associated with the Third Reich.

Karamintchev describes the competition on Vitosha as fierce and points out that some retailers are operating under serious pressure because of high costs. At the same time, the boulevard remains a place for entertainment, music and tourist interest.

The name Vitosha was first given to the boulevard in 1883. Today, the pedestrian zone combines retail outlets, restaurants and tourist attractions, while the international ranking places Sofia among the leading retail property markets in the region.