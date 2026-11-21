Former Italian police chief Gianni De Gennaro was found dead at his home in Tuscany. Italian media, including „La Repubblica“ and „Corriere della Sera“, as well as the ANSA news agency, report that 78-year-old De Gennaro died by suicide. His relatives alerted authorities after being unable to contact him.

His death was confirmed by the Italian government. State Secretary Alfredo Mantovano said he was „deeply shocked by the tragic death of an official“ whose qualities, sense of duty and dedication to the institutions had inspired „genuine admiration“.

His name linked to a new investigation into the Palermo attack

The news comes less than a week after prosecutors in Sicily mentioned De Gennaro in connection with an investigation into alleged attempts to obstruct the case concerning the attack on Via D’Amelio in Palermo in 1992.

The attack killed magistrate Paolo Borsellino, known for his fight against the Mafia, and five members of his security detail. Prosecutors had requested that De Gennaro be placed under house arrest. He denied committing any wrongdoing, and the court has not yet issued a final ruling on the charges.

Reports in the Italian media indicate that the request for house arrest was due to be considered by the court at the beginning of December. There is no information about a conviction or any established guilt on De Gennaro’s part.

A career at the helm of the police and intelligence services

De Gennaro headed the Italian police from 2000 to 2007. He was one of the key figures in Italy’s fight against organized crime and worked closely with Giovanni Falcone on landmark investigations into the Sicilian Mafia.

De Gennaro also helped secure the extradition of Tommaso Buscetta from Brazil, who later became a prosecution witness. He headed the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate and subsequently Italy’s intelligence coordination department.

His career was also marked by controversy. As police chief, he led the security operation during the G8 summit in Genoa in 2001, which was marred by violent clashes between police and anti-globalization organizations. De Gennaro rejected the allegations of wrongdoing and was subsequently acquitted in a case related to those events.

In 2013, he took charge of the state-owned aerospace and defense group „Finmeccanica“, later renamed „Leonardo“. He remained in the position until 2020.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it, marketscreener.com