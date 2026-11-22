Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov is proposing the creation of a special economic zone, “Strandzha,” with a specific tax and customs regime. According to him, such a measure could attract investment, support local businesses and curb the depopulation of border settlements.

“There is a chance for Strandzha!” Nikolov says, pointing out that the zone should offer tax and customs incentives for businesses and investors. The mayor cites similar models in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland as examples.

Malko Tarnovo is at the heart of the proposal

The idea could cover the municipality of Malko Tarnovo and settlements in neighboring municipalities facing similar demographic problems. Nikolov also allows for the initiative to be expanded to the Sakar area, but says the final scope should be determined following an expert analysis.

The proposal is aimed at creating conditions for small family businesses, local production and tourism services. The possibilities mentioned include eco-foods, organic products, small hotels and environmental schools. The mayor believes that economic incentives could encourage the restoration of abandoned houses and the return of people to the villages.

According to data for 2025, 2,479 people live in the municipality of Malko Tarnovo, representing 0.6% of the population of Burgas Region. Neighboring municipalities also have settlements with limited economic activity and declining populations.

A study of European rules is forthcoming

The first step proposed by Nikolov is the creation of an interdepartmental working group involving state institutions. It is expected to examine European experience and the possibilities for introducing a special regime compliant with European legislation. The mayor also allows for consultations with the European Commission to be sought.

At this stage, no specific tax rates, implementation deadlines or final boundaries for the future zone have been announced. Nikolov says he is ready to personally participate in developing and implementing the initiative.

Sources: blitz.bg, 24plovdiv.bg, flagman.bg