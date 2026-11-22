Dutch non-food retailer Action plans to enter the Bulgarian market in 2027. Bulgaria will be the company’s 17th European market, but no exact date, cities or addresses for the future stores have been announced so far. The plan was outlined in the latest report by investment group 3i, Action’s majority shareholder.

“In 2027, we plan to enter Bulgaria, which will become our 17th market,” Action said while presenting its plans for international expansion. The company describes its business model as discount retailing of non-food products, with a range that includes household goods, decorations, DIY, personal care products, toys and seasonal items.

What the latest results show

By 27 September, Action had increased its store network by 228 locations compared with the beginning of the year. The expansion included the company’s first stores in Croatia in March and in Slovenia in September. The company is maintaining its target of opening at least 400 new stores in 2026.

Sales for the first nine reporting periods reached €12.761 billion, an increase of 14% compared with the same period of the previous year. The increase on a like-for-like basis was 3.4%, while operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation stood at €1.730 billion.

More than 3,300 stores across Europe

Action ended 2025 with 3,302 stores in Europe. The chain offers around 6,000 products across 14 categories and introduces approximately 150 new items every week. In the Bulgarian market, the company already has a localised website presenting its future presence and publishing job opportunities.

Action’s entry into Bulgaria is part of the next stage of the company’s expansion. The same plan also includes the US market, where the company expects to open its first store in 2027 or early 2028. There are still no publicly confirmed timelines for construction or opening, or any specific locations, for the Bulgarian stores.

Sources: blitz.bg, businessnovinite.bg