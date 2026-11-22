Bulgaria faces the risk of a financial sanction of up to €65 million every six months due to a deviation from the net expenditure trajectory agreed with the European Union. The country is already subject to an excessive deficit procedure, and the European Commission has warned that a negative assessment could lead to an escalation of the procedure.

In a letter dated 26 October, the Commission estimates that Bulgaria’s net budget expenditure will increase by 10.1% in 2026, compared with a recommended ceiling of 4.2%. According to the institution, growth is expected to be lower in 2027, but the accumulated deviation from the permissible expenditure trajectory remains.

The deficit remains above the European threshold

The European Commission’s autumn economic forecast projects a budget deficit of 5% of gross domestic product in 2026. It is expected to temporarily decrease to 4% in 2027, but increase again to 4.8% in 2028. All three figures are above the European threshold of 3% of GDP.

The forecast takes into account the planned one-off tax on excess profits in certain sectors, changes to social security thresholds, and measures to improve the collection of VAT and excise duties. Nevertheless, the European Commission notes that revenue continues to lag behind the dynamics of expenditure.

What the Bulgarian government said in response

In its response to the Commission dated 2 November, the government points to inherited spending commitments, the late adoption of the budget, and the need to accelerate the implementation of the Recovery Plan. For the European institutions, however, the decisive question is whether Bulgaria is complying with the agreed net expenditure trajectory, regardless of the reasons behind the accumulated commitments.

The Council of the EU opened the excessive deficit procedure on 10 July 2026 and required Bulgaria to take effective action to reduce the deficit. The country was required to present the necessary measures by 15 October.

The sanction has not been imposed, but the risk remains

A financial sanction has not yet been imposed. If the Council of the EU establishes that Bulgaria has not taken effective action, the procedure may move on to binding recommendations and fines. Under the rules for euro area countries, the fine may reach 0.05% of GDP every six months until effective action is established.

With an economy worth around €130 billion, this would amount to approximately €60–65 million over a six-month period. “This is no longer an abstract risk, but a concrete financial cost of continued non-compliance,” economist Petar Ganev says.

According to Ganev’s assessment, no new package of measures to further limit the deficit has been presented over the past month. He also points to a retreat from stated intentions to implement reforms in the social sphere, as well as pressure for new budget expenditure.

If non-compliance continues, sanctions may be imposed every six months. This would put additional pressure on the 2027 budget and require new decisions to limit the deficit.

Sources: dnes.bg