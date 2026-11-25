US President Donald Trump said that the US government could acquire a stake in Nvidia and raised the possibility of a presidential pardon for the company’s chief executive officer, Jensen Huang. The statements were made in an interview with the “New York Post.”

“I thought about it. I said to myself: maybe I should do it, but I haven’t raised it at this point. It’s probably not too late,” Trump said regarding the possibility of the government buying a stake in Nvidia.

The president cited the deal with Intel as an example, under which, in August 2025, the US government acquired nearly 10% of the company in exchange for converting approximately $8.9 billion in public financing into an equity stake. However, no decision, specific size of a possible stake or official negotiations have been announced for Nvidia.

Pardon remains only a possibility

Asked whether he would pardon Huang if charges were brought against him, Trump replied: “It’s always an option, I suppose, but I don’t think it will be necessary.” The president added that he expected Nvidia’s head to speak openly during his upcoming congressional hearings.

According to Reuters, Huang has come under political pressure over questions surrounding the possible delivery of Nvidia’s advanced chips to Chinese companies and possible circumvention of US export restrictions. There is no publicly confirmed information that charges have been brought against Huang.

Huang returned to lead Nvidia

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang as president and chief executive officer on November 22, less than two weeks after his departure. The company said that it had received information from senior US government officials when making its decision.

Trump had publicly insisted that Huang return to lead the chipmaker and said that he had personally spoken with members of the board. According to the Associated Press, the president portrays his intervention as necessary to preserve American leadership in artificial intelligence.

Huang is expected to appear before House of Representatives and Senate committees next week. Trump said that he did not need to invoke the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects witnesses from compelled self-incrimination.

The hearings could focus attention on chip exports to China, relations between Nvidia and US institutions, and the White House’s role in Huang’s return to the company. So far, no decision on government participation in Nvidia has been announced, nor has a pardon procedure begun.

Sources: en.sedaily.com, uk.finance.yahoo.com, apnews.com