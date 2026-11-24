Jensen Huang increased his wealth by nearly $34 billion after Nvidia’s board reinstated him as president, chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors. Forbes estimates his fortune at around $143.8 billion, placing him 13th among the richest people in the world.

The amount rose by approximately $33.7 billion in a single day. Forbes’ estimate is primarily linked to Huang’s stake in Nvidia, which amounts to around 3.5–3.6% of the company, including holdings through family trusts. When the shares move sharply higher, this has a direct impact on his calculated net worth.

Nvidia Shares Rose by Around 31%

Shares of the chipmaker closed the November 23 trading session at $164.39, representing a 30.96% increase from the previous close. The rise added more than $900 billion to Nvidia’s market value and recovered part of the losses accumulated after Huang’s resignation.

Estimates of his wealth vary depending on the time of calculation and the movement of the shares. Forbes also cited a higher estimate of $146.9 billion during the November 23 trading session. This means that the stated amount is not a fixed value, but a real-time estimate that changes along with Nvidia’s market price.

The Board Reversed Its Decision in Less Than Two Weeks

Huang resigned on November 12 after the company announced that it had learned of personal conduct incompatible with its code of conduct and internal standards. Initially, the board chairman said that Nvidia did not intend to reinstate him as chief executive officer.

On November 23, the board voted unanimously to return him to the post. Nvidia said it had received information from senior US government officials and had determined that Huang’s return did not pose a national security risk. The decision followed public calls for his return and a strong reaction from investors.

“It is an honor for me to return to Nvidia and lead one of the world’s most significant technology companies at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said.

According to Reuters, the market reaction shows how strongly investors link Nvidia’s future to its founder, who transformed the company from a graphics chipmaker into a key supplier of processors for artificial intelligence. His return temporarily calmed the sell-off in the sector, but it does not eliminate questions surrounding corporate governance and the ongoing investigations related to the company and its leader.

Sources: forbes.com, investing.com, apnews.com