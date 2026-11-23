French President Emmanuel Macron is considering enshrining a “golden budget rule” in the country’s Constitution. The idea is to introduce, through a constitutional provision, restrictions on the budget deficit, public debt or public spending.

The concept has no single universally accepted definition. It may mean an obligation to maintain balanced public finances, but also specific quantitative limits on key budget indicators. In its strictest form, the rule would ban budget deficits.

The key difference compared with an ordinary political objective is the mandatory nature of the provision. Under such a mechanism, government policy must adhere to predetermined parameters, and failure to comply with them may lead to sanctions.

Examples from Switzerland and Germany

The Maastricht Treaty already establishes Europe-wide benchmarks for public finances. They stipulate that public debt must not exceed 60 percent of gross domestic product, while the budget deficit must be no more than 3 percent of GDP.

In Switzerland, a similar mechanism has been in effect since 2003. It requires budget surpluses to be accumulated during periods of economic growth, but allows deficits during a recession. Thus, the rule takes the economic cycle into account instead of banning shortfalls under all circumstances.

Germany enshrined the so-called “debt brake” in its Constitution in 2009. It limits borrowing, but allows the government to take on more debt when economic conditions deteriorate. In spring 2025, Berlin eased the rule in order to increase investment in defense and infrastructure. Defense spending above 1 percent of GDP is excluded from the constitutional restrictions on government borrowing, while the cap on the regular budget has been retained.

What the French version could include

The parameters of the French rule have not yet been determined. The possibilities include an obligation to adopt a balanced budget or a multi-year plan for a gradual return to fiscal balance. This idea has been proposed by former Economy Minister and European Commissioner for the EU internal market Thierry Breton.

It also remains to be decided whether there will be exceptions. Investment in various sectors is at the center of the debate, including funding for adaptation to climate change. These could be defined as expenditures that are not included in the restrictions imposed by the new rule.

France may once again discuss a draft amendment to the Constitution from 2011 that was never implemented. It provides for multi-year plans for gradually balancing public finances. The state budget and the budget of the social security system were to be aligned with these plans.

It is precisely the choice between a strict ban on deficits, a gradual reduction of the imbalance and allowing exceptions that will determine what France’s “golden budget rule” will look like.

Sources: bta.bg