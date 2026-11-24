“Ivkoni Express” has concluded its series of regional meetings with railway employees ahead of starting operations as an operator on December 13. The final meeting was held in Burgas, with the participation of company representatives, BDZ, trade union organizations and employees from the railway sector.

The main topics were the upcoming launch of the new operator, the practical steps involved in transitioning to the new employer, and the organization of operations after December 13. Before the meeting in Burgas, talks were held with railway teams in Gorna Oryahovitsa, Varna and Plovdiv.

“For us, these meetings were much more than a presentation of documents and conditions. They gave us the opportunity to meet people in person, hear what concerns them and better understand their expectations,” said Georgi Atanasov, executive director of “Ivkoni Express.”

He added that a successful launch requires organization, trust and clear communication with employees. “We are concluding this series of meetings with the clear understanding that the dialogue does not end today. On the contrary – it will continue to be part of our daily work,” Atanasov said.

What the agreement provides

The transition to the new employer will take place on the basis of an agreement between BDZ, “Ivkoni Express” and the trade union organizations, with the participation of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and “BDZ Holding.”

The agreement provides for employment relationships to continue without interruption. The level of labor, financial and social rights achieved under BDZ’s current 2026 Collective Labor Agreement will be preserved. The continued validity of the agreement itself is also предусмотрено.

The company states that it will continue working with employees and trade union organizations on issues concerning working conditions, social policy and the organization of operations.

The launch is scheduled for December 13

On December 13, 2026, “Ivkoni Express” is expected to begin serving passengers on routes in the Northern and Southern regions. The company is planned to operate 200 passenger trains per day in the two regions.

The final step before the transition to the new employer is the submission of the list of employees who will become part of the “Ivkoni Express” team. “BDZ – Passenger Services” has stated that it will submit the list within the week.

Sources: novini.bg