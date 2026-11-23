Prices of fuels and lubricants for personal transport in Bulgaria increased by 42.8% in October 2026 compared with the same month last year. The country thus ranked second in the European Union for annual growth, according to Eurostat data.

A larger increase was recorded only in Estonia – 44.1%. Lithuania followed Bulgaria, with an increase of 42.3%. In another 11 EU countries, growth exceeded 30%, reaching 36.6% in Luxembourg and Finland and 31% in Croatia.

“In October, prices of fuels and lubricants for personal transport in the EU increased by 29.5% compared with October 2025,” Eurostat said.

Price increases in Bulgaria accelerate

The annual increase in Bulgaria grew for a third consecutive month. In September, prices were 42.2% higher than a year earlier, while in August growth stood at 34.5%.

The average increase in the EU in October was lower than in September, when it reached 31.4%, but remained above the August level of 23.8%. In 19 countries, annual growth in October was higher than that recorded in August and September.

The weakest price growth was recorded in Hungary – 11.3%. Ireland followed with 21.5%, and Poland with 21.9%.

Diesel and petrol prices also rose month on month

On a monthly basis, the price of diesel in the EU fell by an average of 0.2% in October compared with September. Nevertheless, the fuel became more expensive in 20 member states. The largest increases were recorded in Ireland – 6.1%, Sweden – 3.1%, and Romania – 3%.

In Bulgaria, diesel prices rose by 0.5% in one month. The most significant decreases were recorded in Poland – 9%, Germany – 5.1%, and Czechia – 3.6%. In September, diesel prices in the EU rose by 5.9% compared with August.

Petrol prices recorded an average decline of 3% in the EU compared with September. However, prices increased in 16 countries. The largest increases were recorded in Slovenia – 5.3%, Sweden – 4.2%, and Cyprus – 3.9%.

In Bulgaria, petrol prices rose by 0.3% in one month. The largest decreases were recorded in Poland – 12%, Spain – 6.1%, and Germany – 5.8%. In September, petrol prices in the EU rose by 6.7% compared with August.

Sources: bta.bg