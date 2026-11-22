Turkish prosecutors have requested the freezing of securities belonging to 108 people who earned more than 100 million Turkish lira (over $2 million) each from stock market transactions during periods when suspicions of market manipulation were identified, Euronews reports, citing AFP.

According to a prosecutorial document dated November 18, financial institutions must also monitor the movement of the individuals’ assets, including large withdrawals, money transfers and real estate transactions. There has been no confirmation so far as to whether the requested freeze has been implemented.

The document was disclosed by opposition lawmaker Ahmet Şık of the Workers’ Party of Turkey. According to him, the individuals named include representatives of the state administration, people with political connections, corporate executives and participants in the financial sector. Their inclusion on the list does not in itself mean that all of them have been charged.

The scandal erupted in September, when several investment funds failed to meet their clients’ requests to withdraw funds. Investigators suspect that certain shares were artificially inflated through coordinated transactions, allowing participants with insider information to make substantial profits.

On September 17, Turkey’s capital markets regulator ordered the liquidation of 131 investment funds managed by seven companies. Their total assets are estimated at around $17 billion.

The case caused serious turmoil in the financial sector and intensified questions about the effectiveness of oversight of the capital markets. The investigation also affected high-ranking figures, including former state administration officials and executives of financial institutions.

The investigation is raising questions about the transparency of investment fund management and the ability of Turkish regulators to protect investors from alleged manipulation. It remains to be determined whether the unusually high profits resulted from illegal transactions, the use of insider information or legitimate investment activity.