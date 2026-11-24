For the 14th consecutive year, the prestigious Bright Awards 2026 - Winter Edition brought together on one stage representatives of business, tourism, local government, medicine, education and public institutions. The ceremony, for which FAKTI is a media partner and the Balkan Media Association is the main organizer, honored companies, entrepreneurs and individuals whose work, innovations and professionalism contribute to Bulgaria’s development.

Among the official guests were H.E. the Ambassador of Georgia Zurab Khamashuridze and H.E. Hajji Bajraktari, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kosovo to Bulgaria, members of parliament, mayors and representatives of leading Bulgarian companies.

Minister of Tourism Dr. Ilin Dimitrov sent a special congratulatory address to the organizers and award winners, emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship and professionalism for the development of Bulgaria’s tourism sector.

„Bulgarian tourism needs ambitious and responsible entrepreneurs who invest in the development of their employees, introduce new solutions and create competitive products“, Minister Dimitrov said in his congratulatory message.

Deputy Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Levent Memish also congratulated the participants, highlighting the role of business in economic growth, investment and the creation of new jobs.

„Behind every successful project stand vision, enterprise, consistency and the courage to invest in the future“, his congratulatory address said.

Both officials highlighted the charity initiative accompanying the ceremony as an example of social responsibility and the business community’s commitment to society.

A congratulatory address was also sent by Petar Vitanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of „Progressive Bulgaria“, who paid special attention to the people who turn difficulties into opportunities.

„Success is the result of a great deal of hard work, discipline, perseverance and, above all, the courage to keep moving forward even when the road is difficult.“

Among the official guests who took part in presenting the awards were representatives of the National Assembly. Stefan Belchev, chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Investment and Industry, presented the „Construction Company of the Year“ award to „Vaklin Group“, as well as the award for „Most Successful Investment Project“ to „Fraport Twin Star Airport Management“ AD.

„Fraport’s“ prestigious award was received by Chief Executive Officer Michael Reusch. The company was honored for its large-scale investment of more than 60 million euros in the reconstruction of the runway at Burgas Airport.

Member of Parliament Nihal Ozerghan, deputy chair of the Committee on Human Rights, Religions and Citizens’ Complaints, presented two awards – to Dr. Venelina Mileva, executive director of „Acibadem City Clinic UMBAL Tokuda“, for her overall contribution to the development of Bulgarian medicine, and to „St. George“ Private Secondary School - Sofia for „Private School of the Year“.

Yasen Shterev, deputy chair of the Committee on Tourism, presented awards to Moder Park Hotel & Spa - Devin for „Best Spa Hotel of the Year“ and to Diplomat Plaza Hotel & Resort - Lukovit for „Four-Season Tourism Hotel of the Year“.

Member of Parliament Plamen Karashev, a member of the Committee on Tourism, honored Malyovitsa resort complex and Borovets resort, which celebrates its 130th anniversary in 2026.

Daniel Parushev, a member of the Committee on Education and Science, presented two prestigious awards in the „Education“ category – to the University of National and World Economy for „University of the Year“ and to PGHHT „Nikola Dimov“ - Pirdop for its contribution to vocational education.

Member of Parliament Nikoleta Todorova, a member of the Committee on Legal Affairs, presented the award to the „Valchev and Borisov“ Law Firm. She also honored Slivnitsa Municipality for its contribution to preserving the historical heritage. The award for the municipality was received by Deputy Mayor Radostin Yalamov and Historical Museum Director Margarita Bozhkova.

Yordan Yovchev, member of parliament and deputy chair of the Committee on Direct Citizen Participation and Interaction with Civil Society, presented the award to Petrich Municipality for preserving cultural heritage through the development of the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica. He also presented the final award in the „Cause“ category to „Elatsite-Med“ AD for corporate social responsibility and sustainable causes.

One of the awards in the „Services“ category went to the international courier company SAMEDAY, honored as „Courier Services Company of the Year“. The prestigious statuette was personally received by the company’s executive director, Kiril Ludachki.

Among the major winners in the „Construction“ category was DANARA HOME, which received the award for „Luxury Residential and Vacation Construction“. The award was accepted by Zheni Slavova.

Further awards in the construction sector went to „Vodokanal Stroy“ for infrastructure construction and „Vaklin Group“ for „Construction Company of the Year“.

Other winners in the „Services“ category included Sibila Kuseva, honored as „PR Professional of the Year“, Poznanie Academy and „Scorpio Security Agency“ Ltd., which received the award for „Security Company of the Year“.

In the „Business, Innovation and Technology“ category, the Bulgarian company ADFIXER was honored for developing an innovative artificial intelligence platform for automating and optimizing advertising campaigns.

The award for „Architectural Project of the Year“ went to architect Kamen Ruskov, while the award for original decoration and interior concepts was presented to „Nikolay Binev“ Youth Theatre.

The Bulgarian Chess Federation 2022 was honored in the „Sports“ category for its contribution to the development and popularization of chess.

In the „Agriculture and Food“ category, the award went to the Bulgarian dairy producer „Gardevi“ Ltd., while „Starosel“ natural cosmetics was honored as „Bulgarian Cosmetic Brand of the Year“.

Bulgarian National Radio also received special recognition, being honored as „Media with the Highest Public Trust“. The statuette was presented to BNR Director General Milen Mitev.

In the „Law“ category, awards went to attorney Viktoria Hristova for „Young Lawyer“, notary Vesela Ivcheva, Ekaterina Dimitrova for „Women in Law“, Dimitar Mitov for „Lawyer in Business“ and the „Valchev and Borisov“ Law Firm.

The medical sector had a particularly strong presence. Among those honored were J Clinic, headed by Dr. Tsvetomir Dimitrov, in the field of plastic surgery; dermatologist Dr. Stilyana Trendafilova of Derma-Act; and the Bulgarian Radiopharmaceutical Company for innovation and high technologies in medicine.

The „Hospital of the Year“ award went to UMBAL „Medica Ruse“, and the award was accepted by the medical facility’s manager, Dr. Ivelin Yotsov.

One of the category’s most prestigious awards was presented to Dr. Venelina Mileva for her overall contribution to the development of Bulgarian medicine.

The tourism sector occupied a prominent place in the ceremony. Among those honored were Starosel Wine and Spa Complex, Boutique Holiday - Pirin Golf, Moder Park Hotel & Spa - Devin, Diplomat Plaza Hotel & Resort and Malyovitsa resort complex.

My Dreams Restaurant – Pirin Golf received an award in the „Restaurants“ category, while Borovets resort was honored for the development of ski and winter tourism.

Vidin Municipality received the „Municipality with a Vision for the Future“ award, which was accepted by Mayor Dr. Tsvetan Tsenkov.

Etropole Municipality was honored for successfully organizing festival events, with the award presented to Mayor Eng. Vladimir Alexandrov for the popular festival "Festival of the Etropole Sons-in-Law".

Other representatives of local government among the winners included the municipalities of Slivnitsa, Svoge, Belovo, Pirdop, Petrich, Kostinbrod and Samokov.

Awards went to Belovo Mayor Stoyko Stefanov for successfully implemented projects, Kostinbrod Mayor Trayko Mladenov for a municipality with successful investment and infrastructure projects, and Samokov Mayor Dr. Eng. Angel Dzhorgov for his contribution to the municipality’s development.

The award for Svoge Municipality was received by Deputy Mayor Eng. Valentin Mihaylov, while the award for Pirdop Municipality was received by Chief Architect Petar Kovachev.

In addition to recognizing professional achievements, Bright Awards 2026 once again placed an important public cause in the spotlight – support for women with reproductive problems.

The final award for „Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Causes“ went to „Elatsite-Med“ AD, part of the GEOTECHMIN Group, for the company’s contribution to implementing socially significant projects and developing local communities.

The journalists who also took part in presenting the awards included Anelia Toroshanova of Bulgarian National Radio, Anelia Popova of BLIC news agency, Daniela Palazova of PIK, Kamelia Pavlova of SafeNews.bg, Zahari Belchev of „Telegraf“ newspaper, Sebastian Pozhnyak of „Stolitsa BG“, Kristina Teneva of Novinata.bg, Roxana Roh of HiLife Media Group, as well as international film producer Zee Rebello.

Among the official guests who presented awards was also Yordan Angelov, mayor of Kostenets Municipality.