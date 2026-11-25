The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will discuss Bulgargaz’s proposal for natural gas to cost €66.83 per megawatt-hour in December. This represents an increase of 14.38% compared with the approved November price of €58.43 per megawatt-hour.

The open meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the EWRC building. The regulator will examine the report on the application submitted by the public supplier regarding the price at which Bulgargaz sells natural gas to end suppliers and entities licensed to produce and transmit thermal energy.

The proposed price excludes access and transmission fees, excise duty and VAT. It is not yet final, as the decision on the December price will be taken by the EWRC after the application and report have been discussed.

How the proposed price was formed

The December price mix includes quantities under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan, supplies from the liquefied natural gas terminal near Alexandroupoli, liquefied gas via Turkey, and quantities from the Chiren underground gas storage facility.

In its reasoning, Bulgargaz states:

“The proposed price is more than 20% lower than prices on European gas markets.”

For comparison, the company cites data as of November 9. At that time, the bid/ask prices at the Dutch TTF hub were €81.55/€82.05 per megawatt-hour, at the German VTP – €83.305/€83.345, and at the Austrian VTP – €84.025/€84.175. The price at the Balkan gas hub was €80.46 per megawatt-hour.

The previous increase

The EWRC approved a price of €58.43 per megawatt-hour for November, excluding access and transmission fees, excise duty and VAT. This was 32.52% higher than the October price.

If the December proposal is approved, the price of natural gas will increase by a further €8.40 per megawatt-hour compared with the November level. This will be the public supplier’s price for end suppliers and district heating companies, before the remaining components are added.

Sources: novini.bg, bta.bg