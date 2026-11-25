Mayo Clinic will pay $906,088.88 for unpaid working time to employees who respond to patient calls and schedule appointments. The agreement with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also provides five paid minutes at the beginning of each workday to start up their computers.

The case concerns employees in the positions of Patient Appointment Services Specialist and Lead Patient Appointment Services Specialist. They said they began working before the official start of their shifts to turn on their computers and prepare for calls with patients. Some of the unpaid time also occurred after the end of the workday, when they finished conversations that had already begun.

The agreement covers 1,021 employees

According to Minnesota Star Tribune, the payments will be distributed among 1,021 current and former Mayo Clinic employees. The period covered runs from July 1, 2024, to May 19, 2026. The amount was calculated to compensate for an average of 5.41 minutes per shift, the publication reports.

The investigation began after workers filed complaints in 2025. They also questioned a practice of rounding working time, which, according to the complaints, reduced the number of paid minutes. As part of the agreement, Mayo Clinic is ending this rounding practice for the positions concerned.

Mayo Clinic does not admit wrongdoing

“All employers should know that if their employees are at the workplace or performing work duties, they are on the clock and must be paid,” Keith Ellison said.

Mayo Clinic says it does not accept the attorney general’s position, but chose to reach an agreement under which the funds would go to employees rather than be spent on legal defense. The clinic also states that it is committed to paying wages accurately and in accordance with applicable requirements.

The agreement resolves the state’s investigation, but does not constitute a court ruling finding Mayo Clinic liable. For the employees concerned, it means both payment of the accumulated amounts and a change in how time is recorded from the beginning of the workday.

Sources: cbsnews.com, startribune.com, kttc.com