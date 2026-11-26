Bulgaria will become a production base for Liebherr’s complete concrete batching plants. Production of concrete batching plants will begin in 2027 at the new facility of “Liebherr-Concrete Technology Maritsa” in the Trakia Economic Zone near Plovdiv, the company reports.

The project represents an expansion of the company’s existing operations, which include the production of concrete mixer trucks in Bulgaria. According to Liebherr’s annual report, the transfer of part of the production, development and related activities from the German plant in Bad Schussenried to the site in Plovdiv has already begun.

Modular Systems with Digital Control

The new production will not be limited to individual mechanical components. Concrete batching plants are modular systems that can be configured according to capacity, the characteristics of the construction site and the customer’s specific requirements.

They combine mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, automation and software. The dosing and weighing systems, frequency converters and analysis of production data are designed to increase precision and optimise material consumption.

“The LiPerformance system for process optimisation enables faster, more economical and more resource-efficient concrete production,” Liebherr says.

The company says that the use of frequency converters can reduce energy consumption by up to 30%, while more precise weighing can save up to 8 kilograms of cement per cubic metre of concrete. These are maximum effects indicated by the manufacturer, which depend on the specific configuration and the way the plant is operated.

Production for International Markets

The concrete batching plants will be intended for the production of ready-mix concrete and precast construction elements, as well as for infrastructure and construction projects. The modular design allows the solutions to be adapted to different applications and markets.

For the new production operation, “Liebherr-Concrete Technology Maritsa” is looking for welders, electromechanics, mechanical technicians, CNC machine operators and painters. The company says it offers professional training, transport, health insurance, bonuses and additional social benefits.

The new operation is part of Liebherr’s broader expansion in the Plovdiv area. The facility in the Trakia Economic Zone will bring together the production activities of two companies from the group, while in addition to concrete technology, operations related to transport and aviation manufacturing will also be developed there.