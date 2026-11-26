“Bulgargaz” is insisting that “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” acknowledge debts amounting to €301,942,297.70 under 39 unpaid invoices for natural gas delivered in 2024. The gas supplier has set a deadline of December 31, 2026, for an agreement to be signed, warning that if it is refused, it will begin filing lawsuits in stages.

In its letter, “Bulgargaz” states that the limitation period for the claims expires in 2027. Explicit acknowledgment of the debts would interrupt the limitation period. If the debts are collected through the courts, the additional costs for “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” could exceed €12 million, bTV reported.

Information on payments requested

By December 5, “Bulgargaz” expects full information on the financial and liquidity position of the Sofia-based company. The requested data includes a 13-week cash flow forecast and an updated payment schedule.

The total debt of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” to “Bulgargaz” amounts to €971 million. The problem is deepening against the backdrop of the company’s need to finance current deliveries for the heating season. The declared natural gas volumes amount to around 5 million MWh, whose value at the European benchmarks cited by “Bulgargaz” is approximately €500 million.

“Bulgargaz” Executive Director Georgi Tatarski said that no payments from “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” had been received in the company’s accounts since May, with the exception of funds transferred through the Electricity System Security Fund. The expected funding from the fund is €103 million, while the remaining amount must be provided by the gas supplier. According to “Bulgargaz”’s calculations, this could increase the Sofia district heating company’s debt to around €1.38 billion by the end of the season.

“Toplofikatsiya Sofia”: We Cannot Make Larger Payments

“Toplofikatsiya Sofia” said it was aware of the need to settle the accumulated debts, but its current financial situation did not allow for larger payments to “Bulgargaz”.

“The current liquidity position does not allow for larger payments,” “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” said.

The company said that the funds from the Electricity System Security Fund, which are transferred directly to “Bulgargaz”, belong to the company and are used to repay debts. Accumulated debts over the years, the regulatory model, the price of natural gas and high interest rates were cited as the reasons for the financial difficulties.

“Toplofikatsiya Sofia”’s debts to state-owned energy companies exceed €1.3 billion. According to data presented by Energy Minister Iva Petrova and the management of “Bulgargaz”, around €900 million is owed to the gas supplier, while more than €400 million is owed to the Bulgarian Energy Holding.

The next key deadline is December 5, when “Bulgargaz” expects the financial information and the payment schedule. By the end of the year, it should also become clear whether “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” will sign the agreement acknowledging nearly €302 million in debt. If no agreement is signed, the gas supplier says it will proceed with court collection of the claims.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, dnes.bg