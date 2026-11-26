US billionaire Todd Boehly has signed an agreement to acquire the international energy assets of Russian oil company Lukoil. The deal was concluded by a consortium led by investment firm Eldridge and is structured as an exchange of restricted Russian securities for Lukoil’s assets outside Russia.

The securities to be used in the deal are valued at around $10 billion, Reuters reported. Payment will not be made through a direct cash transfer to the Russian company. The securities will be held in an escrow account in the United Arab Emirates until the necessary approvals are obtained.

The consortium includes the US International Development Finance Corporation, UAE-based Catena Investment Holding and New York-based Xtellus Capital Partners. According to The Associated Press, the portfolio includes oil and gas fields, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure in 11 countries. The assets produce around 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Reuters values Lukoil’s international portfolio at around $16 billion and points to operations in approximately 40 countries. The assets include refineries in the Netherlands, Bulgaria and Romania, as well as a large network of filling stations. The difference in the number of countries is likely due to the different scope of the companies and operations included in the two sources’ valuations.

“The transfer of strategic energy infrastructure assets into the hands of the United States or its allies is a key policy priority of the administration,” a representative of the International Development Finance Corporation told Reuters.

US approval remains decisive

The agreement must be reviewed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the US Department of the Treasury. The review will assess whether the deal protects US national security and does not result in financial benefits for the Russian company.

Boehly said that closing the deal could take up to a year. The consortium will be restructured and renamed after the deal is finalized, while the exact stakes held by the participants have not been disclosed.

The US government will receive a stake through the International Development Finance Corporation, as well as a share of future profits once the private investors have recovered their investments and the agreed return. According to The Associated Press, Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks criticized the involvement of the government financial institution and said that the Trump administration was circumventing a congressional restriction on investments in Russia.

The sale of the international assets began after the US sanctions against Lukoil in October 2025. Earlier, the company had been negotiating with Carlyle Group, but the deal was not finalized after authorization was not issued by US sanctions authorities.

Boehly owns Eldridge and holds stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers sports teams. Last year, he donated $1 million to MAGA Inc., a political committee linked to President Donald Trump.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com