Two-thirds of gambling operators in Bulgaria are considering limiting their planned investments in 2027, including funding for sports. Half of the companies in the sector reported a decline in the volume of their activity in 2026, citing the proposed legislative changes and the ban on gambling advertising as the reasons.

The data were presented by Angel Iribozov, chairman of the Management Board of the Association of the Gaming Industry in Bulgaria. According to him, the changes could affect not only operators but also the areas in which the sector invests.

The sector reports revenue for the state budget

In 2025, revenue from the gambling sector for the state budget reached BGN 526 million, an increase of 4.6% compared with the previous year. In the first nine months of 2026, receipts amounted to nearly EUR 225 million.

Against this backdrop, the National Revenue Agency’s list of unlicensed websites has already exceeded 10,000. The Association of the Gaming Industry is calling for more effective oversight and closer cooperation between institutions and businesses. It also highlights the opportunity for Bulgaria to develop as a hub for the development and production of gaming equipment, software and technologies.

Warnings about the market and technology sector

Attorney Miglena Dimitrova said that regulating gambling advertising is not in itself a negative measure, but legislative decisions must be implementable and take into account the consequences for the market and consumers.

“Regulating gambling advertising is not in itself a negative measure, but every legislative decision needs to be carefully considered, practically applicable and aligned with the real consequences for the market and consumers,” said Miglena Dimitrova.

She called for a clear distinction between the licensed and illegal sectors. In her words, the state’s efforts should focus on countering unlicensed operators, while maintaining dialogue with companies that operate within the law.

Alexander Popov warned that regulatory decisions should also be assessed according to their impact on the economy, employment and the investment environment.

“Based on my experience, I can say that the changes introduced in 2024 caused enormous confusion,” Popov said.

According to him, ill-considered restrictions could affect the technology segment of the gaming industry and lead to the relocation of workers outside the country.

Possible consequences for sports

Kirino Mancini examined the changes in light of international experience and highlighted the connection between the gaming industry, sports and the media. As an example, he cited Italy, where, according to data he presented, the ban on sponsorships by betting companies resulted in losses of EUR 200 million for the sports sector.

According to Mancini, international experience should be analysed when drafting national rules so that the restrictions do not weaken the licensed sector or expand the share of the illegal market.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg