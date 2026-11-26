Parliament is discussing changes to personal income and corporate taxation set out in the legislative package accompanying the draft 2027 budget. The bills have already passed their first reading in plenary, while the Budget Committee approved them at second reading.

The most controversial measure is the introduction of a one-off 33% tax on windfall profits in certain economic sectors in 2027. The scope includes banks, insurance companies, telecommunications companies, bureaux de change, consumer credit companies and large food retailers. For retailers whose main activity is food trading, a threshold of €25 million in net sales revenue has been set.

Under the proposed texts, 30% of the tax may be waived for specific purposes, including investment and the creation of reserves. The measure does not change the standard corporate taxation of ordinary profits. “Progressive Bulgaria” described the European Central Bank’s position on the impact on the banking sector as “blanket”, while opposition representatives warned of possible consequences for investors and bank customers.

Changes for businesses

The package provides for employers to be able to provide up to €200 per month in the form of food vouchers. The amount of up to €102.26 will remain tax-free, while a final tax of 7% is proposed on the excess, to be withheld and paid by the employer.

The period for carrying forward tax losses will be extended from five to ten years. At the same time, a cap of 70% of the positive tax financial result will be introduced, meaning that at least 30% of it will remain subject to corporate tax.

Accelerated tax depreciation is also proposed for artificial intelligence technologies, high-performance computing equipment and server infrastructure. The value threshold for tax-deductible tangible and intangible fixed assets will be increased from 700 leva to €1,000.

Higher tax relief for parents

Higher tax relief for children and children with disabilities is envisaged in the section on personal income taxes. Between the first and second readings, the texts concerning a new relief of up to €2,000 from the taxable income of a working parent for expenses related to the child’s development were refined.

The relief will cover not only educational, healthcare and sports activities, but also cultural activities. The proposals will become binding rules only after their final vote in plenary and the promulgation of the laws.

MPs must also consider the remaining provisions of the tax package related to local taxes and fees, excise duties and value-added tax.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg