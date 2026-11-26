Britain’s most successful skier, Dave Ryding, will be the star attraction at the opening of the ski season in Bansko on December 19.

The 39-year-old alpine skier, better known by his nickname the Lancashire Rocket, has made 143 World Cup starts, including one victory (Kitzbühel, January 22, 2022) and six further podium finishes. Ryding has also competed at five Winter Olympic Games, with the slalom in Milan and Cortina on February 16, 2026, being the final start of his career. He currently works as an expert commentator for "Eurosport" in the United Kingdom.

For Ryding, this will be his second visit to Bansko after 2010, when he competed in two European Cup slaloms. Alongside the Briton, legend Marc Girardelli will also take part in the season opener. The two will captain the teams in the traditional parallel giant slalom competition "Join the Champion’s Team".

By inviting Ryding and Girardelli, the ski area concessionaire "Yulen" is continuing the tradition of inviting top stars of world skiing to the season opener. The promotion on season passes, which are available at last year’s prices, continues until December 1. The pass costs €870 for adults, €820 for students (aged 12 to 18.99), €460 for children up to 11.99, and €55 for pensioners over 75. /BTA

Source: travelnews.bg