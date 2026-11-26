Istanbul will host a Turkish-Russian business forum on November 27, when the 20th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission between Turkey and Russia will also take place. The commission will be co-chaired by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The forum will bring together companies from both countries, with the agenda including increasing trade, mutual investments, industrial cooperation and joint projects. Bilateral business meetings are also planned in the fields of energy, tourism, agriculture and trade, Anadolu Agency reported.

Trade remains below the $100 billion target

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of the target set by Ankara and Moscow for bilateral trade to reach $100 billion annually. In 2025, however, trade between the two countries declined by 6.5% year-on-year to $49.2 billion, compared with $52.6 billion in 2024.

Turkish exports to Russia exceeded $6.7 billion in 2025, while imports from Russia reached $42.4 billion. Thus, Russia’s share of bilateral trade remains significantly larger. In January-September 2026, trade amounted to $32.6 billion, of which $4.6 billion was Turkish exports and $28 billion was Russian supplies to Turkey, Hürriyet Daily News reported.

Around 70% of Turkish imports from Russia consist of mineral fuels and related products. Energy is among the main topics in relations between the two countries because of the TurkStream gas pipeline and the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. Ankara plans to begin using electricity from the plant in 2027.

Energy, construction and tourism

Construction is another key sector for Turkish businesses in Russia. From 1972 to September 2026, Turkish companies undertook 2,190 projects in the country with a total value of $103.3 billion. Turkish investments in Russia are also present in the textile industry, banking, tourism, the food industry, household appliance manufacturing, glass and construction materials.

In February 2026, Ömer Bolat said that Turkey and Russia were discussing steps to achieve the $100 billion target. “We assessed the steps we will take to develop our trade and economic relations toward the goal of $100 billion in trade,” Bolat said after a meeting with Novak.

The upcoming forum in Istanbul will primarily serve as a business platform for concrete contacts between companies, while the commission’s meeting will address intergovernmental issues in economic relations. The talks are expected to determine the next areas for trade, investment and joint projects between Turkey and Russia.

Sources: hurriyetdailynews.com, h.aa.com.tr