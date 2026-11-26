Germany called on the United States to comply with the existing trade agreements after Washington proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Berlin that he expected the Turnberry Agreement, which caps US tariffs on most goods from the European Union at 15 percent, to be implemented.

„It is absolutely clear to us that all trade barriers, including tariffs, hinder economic growth in both markets,“ Wadephul said at a press conference with his Romanian counterpart Dan Neculescu. According to him, these measures harm businesses and consumers and create new uncertainty.

New Tariffs on 14 Trading Partners

The German government has taken note of the new US proposals announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative. They are the result of an eight-month investigation under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, covering 16 economies.

Washington claims that the industrial policies and practices of 14 of the partners investigated contribute to structural overcapacity and restrict US trade. The list includes China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Bangladesh. Mexico and Norway were also examined but are not currently included in the proposal.

The highest rates are aimed at China, which the US administration accuses of flooding global markets with cheap exports. Beijing rejects the claim and says the competitiveness of Chinese goods is due to market advantages.

The Proposal Is Not Yet Final

The new tariffs will not take effect automatically. According to information reported by Reuters, a period for public comments and a hearing are still pending, which could delay their implementation until January 2027. The specific rates are expected to be published in the US Federal Register.

This is also important for Bulgaria, as trade policy toward countries outside the EU is determined at European Union level, rather than by individual member states. Consequently, any US tariffs on European goods would also apply to Bulgarian companies exporting affected products to the US market.

The Turnberry Agreement was concluded in July 2025 and provides for a 15 percent cap on US tariffs on most imported goods from the EU. Wadephul cited this very arrangement as the basis for predictability in transatlantic trade, while Washington prepares the new measures.

Sources: bta.bg, devdiscourse.com, ajot.com