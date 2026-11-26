The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works plans to cut 452 positions within its structures. Of these, 413 are at the Road Infrastructure Agency, while 39 are in the ministry’s central administration, Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov said while presenting the draft budget for 2027.

Another 200 Road Infrastructure Agency employees will be transferred to a new structure that will be responsible for improving road safety. They are not included in the number of positions to be cut, but a total of 652 employees will be affected by the changes. No cuts are planned at the Directorate for National Construction Supervision or the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre.

“One of the main priorities and focuses is to make it possible for construction of the motorways that we all expect to have in Bulgaria to begin in the coming years,” Shishkov said.

Nearly BGN 1.1 billion for the Road Infrastructure Agency

The budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for 2027 is planned to grow by 14% and reach BGN 1.210 billion. The largest share—nearly BGN 1.1 billion—is earmarked for the Road Infrastructure Agency. BGN 83 million is allocated for the central administration, BGN 17 million for the Cadastre Agency, and BGN 10 million for the Directorate for National Construction Supervision.

The estimates include BGN 109 million for routine repairs. The ministry’s revenues are expected to increase by around BGN 110 million, with road tolls and electronic vignettes remaining the main source.

More funding for the water sector

EUR 45 million has been earmarked for the water sector—approximately three times more than in the 2026 budget. The funds will be distributed almost equally between construction and design.

As an example of the need for investment, the minister pointed to the water pipeline supplying Pleven, which is more than 50 years old and loses significant amounts of water. He said the modernisation of water and sewerage infrastructure must be planned in a way that does not lead to further increases in water prices.

Projects planned for 1,300 km of roads

The 2027 draft budget provides for the design of 1,300 km of motorways, expressways and four-lane roads. Priorities include the Ruse–Makaza, Black Sea and Rila motorways, the tunnel under Petrohan Pass, and the expansion of the connection between the Trakia and Maritsa motorways.

More than EUR 63 million has been allocated for the design of roads intended for concessioning. Shishkov said the first five projects should reach the technical design stage by the end of 2027 so that concession procedures can begin.

Sources: novini.bg, dnes.bg, 24chasa.bg