The National Assembly approved at second reading the introduction of a one-off windfall profits tax for 2027. The measure is part of amendments to the Corporate Income Tax Act submitted by the Council of Ministers on November 5, 2026.

The levy will apply to banks, insurance companies, telecoms companies, currency exchange offices, payday loan companies and food retailers selling to end consumers. The rate is 33 percent.

How the tax will be calculated

The tax base will be the difference between the taxable profit for 2027 and the average profit for the period 2020-2025, increased by 20 percent. For companies established in 2026 and 2027, the tax base will be their profit for 2027.

For food retailers, a threshold of EUR 25 million in sales revenue has been set. For existing companies, this will be assessed as of December 31, 2026, while for those established in 2027, it will be assessed as of December 31, 2027. The tax will be declared between March 1 and June 30, 2028, and paid by June 30 of the same year. The law also provides for monthly advance payments throughout 2027.

For omitted or incorrectly reported data resulting in a lower tax assessment, the penalty will range from EUR 100,000 to EUR 500,000.

Changes to meal vouchers and the “weekend tax”

The approved texts increase the maximum monthly value of meal vouchers from EUR 102.26 to EUR 200. The amount above EUR 102.26 will be taxed at 7 percent.

The tax on in-kind expenses related to assets used for personal needs is also being increased from 3 to 7 percent. This group also includes company cars used outside the work process.

The period for carrying forward tax losses is being extended from five to ten years, but the deduction is limited to 70 percent of the positive taxable financial result. Accelerated depreciation is envisaged for artificial intelligence technologies, high-performance computing equipment and server infrastructure.

What practice in Europe shows

Similar measures have already been applied in several European countries, but under different models. Spain introduced a temporary levy on the interest and commission income of large banks. According to the European Commission, it targeted banks with higher revenues and was intended to apply for the period 2023-2025.

In 2023, Italy proposed a 40-percent levy on certain excess bank profits linked to rising interest rates. Following a strong reaction from financial markets, the measure was limited by introducing a cap of 0.1 percent of the respective bank’s assets. Subsequently, Rome also used other forms of additional taxation of the financial sector.

Lithuania introduced a temporary solidarity contribution on banks’ net interest income, while Hungary and the Czech Republic also imposed special levies on the sector. An analysis by the European Commission notes that the Baltic states have chosen different approaches—a tax, a levy on mortgage balances or voluntary commitments to pay dividends.

The European Central Bank does not fundamentally oppose such levies, but warns that they must not restrict lending or weaken banks’ solvency. “This type of tax must not impede lending and must not harm banks’ solvency,” ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said.

Disputes in Parliament

During the debate, Temenuzhka Petkova of GERB-SDS called for the windfall profits tax to be scrapped. In her words, “Bulgarian citizens will foot the bill” if the costs are passed on through interest rates and fees.

We Continue the Change said that narrowing the group of affected companies calls into question the initial target of EUR 800 million in additional revenue. Democratic Bulgaria and Revival criticised the increase in penalties and the “weekend” tax. Representatives of Progressive Bulgaria defended retaining the flat tax and accelerated depreciation for investments in new technologies.

Sources: bta.bg, uk.investing.com, theguardian.com