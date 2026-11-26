Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has begun talks with the World Bank Group on a comprehensive independent analysis of “Toplofikatsia Sofia”. A series of working meetings was held on November 25, attended also by municipal councillors, Sofia Municipality said.

The scope, parameters and specific activities under the future contract are currently being уточнени. The first phase is expected to last up to one year, with a maximum value of €900,000. On November 19, the Sofia Municipal Council gave the mayor permission to hold negotiations and sign a contract with the World Bank.

What the World Bank will analyse

The review will cover the technical and financial condition of the municipal company, the regulatory framework, accumulated liabilities, key risks and the necessary priority investments. The results are intended to serve as the basis for developing possible scenarios for the future management and development of “Toplofikatsia Sofia”, including attracting private investment.

A group comprising representatives of the Sofia Municipal Council, Sofia Municipality and “Toplofikatsia Sofia” has been established to coordinate the work. Vasil Terziev will present progress on the analysis to the municipal councillors every three months.

Debts and more breakdowns

As of November, “Toplofikatsia Sofia”’s liabilities to “Bulgargaz” and the Bulgarian Energy Holding alone exceed €1.3 billion. According to data presented by Energy Minister Iva Petrova, debts to “Bulgargaz” amount to more than €900 million, while more than €400 million is owed to the Bulgarian Energy Holding.

Vasil Terziev also points to the deteriorating technical condition of the network. “This year, breakdowns are four times more frequent than last year,” the mayor said. According to him, the municipality is insisting on the rapid elimination of faults and is seeking ways to speed up repairs.

Terziev stressed that the analysis would not solve the heating problems during the current season, but should outline a long-term plan for the financial and technical recovery of the company. The final terms of the contract with the World Bank and the specific timetable for implementing the first phase are yet to be determined.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg