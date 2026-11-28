U.S. consumers spent $13.1 billion online on Black Friday, according to data from Adobe Analytics cited by Reuters. The amount was 11.1% higher than the $11.8 billion recorded on the same day in 2025.

The result exceeded Adobe’s initial forecast of around $12.9 billion in online sales. By 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, spending had reached $9.7 billion, up 12.8% from the same time a year earlier.

“After offering steady discounts for weeks, many U.S. retailers saved their more substantial markdowns for Black Friday,” Vivek Pandya, director of Digital Analytics at Adobe, told the Associated Press.

Electronics and toys lead purchases

Electronics and toys were among the most sought-after categories of the day. Consumers also used the discounts to buy household cleaning products, personal care items and pet supplies.

The data showed that higher prices and fuel costs did not stop Americans from shopping, but their choices were focused on promotions and essential goods. Some shoppers also used buy now, pay later services.

Cyber Monday remains the biggest day

Adobe expects online sales in the U.S. on Cyber Monday to reach $15.1 billion, which would make it the biggest online shopping day of the holiday season. The forecast calls for a 6.2% increase from the previous year.

For the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Adobe forecasts total online spending of $47.5 billion, or 7.4% more than during the same period a year earlier. For the entire holiday season between November 1 and December 31, expectations are for $275.1 billion in online sales, an increase of 6.7%.

Buy now, pay later services are expected to account for $1.09 billion of Cyber Monday’s online spending, which would represent a 5.3% year-over-year increase.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com