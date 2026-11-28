“The rose is one of Bulgaria’s most beautiful and recognizable symbols and can represent the country to the millions of people who visit Singapore.” Deputy Minister of Tourism Georgi Todorov said this during a ceremony to donate Bulgarian oil-bearing roses to Gardens by the Bay - one of Singapore’s iconic tourist attractions.

Todorov presented the potential of the Rose Valley as an international tourist destination and pointed out that the presence of the Bulgarian rose at Gardens by the Bay is an opportunity to promote the country’s natural and cultural heritage in the Southeast Asian markets.

“Bulgaria can offer tourists a combination of experiences that are difficult to find elsewhere - ancient history, cultural routes, mountains, the sea, mineral springs, wine and culinary tourism, and authentic traditions,” the Deputy Minister noted.

He met with Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, who is also responsible for Singapore’s trade relations. Talks were held with representatives of the Singapore Tourism Board, the Klook travel platform, and the management of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS). The development of bilateral cooperation in tourism and the creation of opportunities for direct business partnerships were discussed.