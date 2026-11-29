Swedish defence company Saab has received an order from Ukraine for Giraffe 1X radar systems worth €450 million. The contract was signed with Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, and deliveries to the Armed Forces of Ukraine are due to begin in 2027.

The Giraffe 1X is a mobile three-dimensional radar system for air surveillance. It can detect, track and classify aircraft, missiles, artillery shells and unmanned aerial vehicles. The radar provides 360-degree surveillance, can be deployed quickly and moved between different platforms. Information on the air situation is updated every second.

In its statement, Saab said the systems would expand Ukraine’s capabilities to detect and track airborne threats. The company described the order as a contract with Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, but did not specify the number of radars to be delivered.

New major deal follows Gripen order

The radar contract comes several months after another major deal between Saab and Ukraine. In June, the company signed a contract to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter jets worth around SEK 24.6 billion. Delivery of the aircraft is scheduled for 2029–2030.

This brings the combined value of the two contracts, expressed in euros, to more than €2 billion, according to figures cited by Saab and RBC. The radar deal is separate from the fighter jet contract and is aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air surveillance and air defence.

European arms orders are increasing

On 28 November, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also announced another large order in the European defence industry. Sweden, Norway, Finland, Lithuania and the Netherlands have signed contracts for the joint purchase of more than 400 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for just over SEK 60 billion. Sweden will purchase 60 of the vehicles.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that Western military aid to Kyiv is prolonging the conflict and has opposed arms deliveries to Ukraine. The announcement of the new order does not specify exactly when the first radars will be delivered or how the contract will be financed.