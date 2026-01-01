Happy New Year 2026, dear friends of FAKT!

The time has come for a new beginning, filled with hope, inspiration and bright prospects.

May 2026 bring each of you health, happiness and success in every endeavor.

We thank you for being with us in the past months – your trust and support are our greatest incentive to continue to inform you objectively and timely about everything important in Bulgaria and around the world.

With wishes for peace, prosperity and dreams come true, let us meet the challenges and opportunities that await us together.

Stay with FAKT in the new year – to always be up to date with the latest news, analysis and commentary.

Happy 2026, friends! May it be better, more successful and filled with joy!