Rumen Radev: The decision to adopt the single European currency is a strategic choice at a controversial moment

Dear compatriots,



In the comfort of our homes, among long-awaited guests and friends, or in the square filled with people, we look together to the new 2026 with a common hope that it will be better for our loved ones and for Bulgaria.

The past year was dramatic for the world, wars took the lives of thousands of people, but the first hopes for their cessation also appeared. I believe that our country must unequivocally support the efforts for peace in Ukraine. The risk of expanding the conflict has not passed and we should not rely on anyone else to defend our interests if we are not able to do so ourselves.



In a few minutes, Bulgaria will be world news. The decision to adopt the single European currency is a strategic choice at a controversial time. The introduction of the euro is the last milestone in Bulgaria's integration into the European Union - a place that we deserve with the achievements of our millennial culture and the civilizational contribution of our country. I am convinced that the rejection of our national currency should have been made after consulting the people, but the rulers did not want to listen to the citizens. This rejection was one of the dramatic symptoms of the deep rift between the political class and the people, which was confirmed by the mass protests throughout the country.



They punished the arrogance of the rulers. The first budget in euros turned out to be an impossible task for them and unleashed the accumulated dissatisfaction with the unfair model, corruption, inflation and the arbitrariness of the authorities.



But the protests also showed that young Bulgarians no longer have the desire to save themselves individually, but are asking themselves how to help the Motherland. Veterans of the transition also flooded the squares, and this is the great political event of 2025: a popular consensus against the mafia was born. The attempt to manipulate it with generational interpretations or by wedging other topics failed. The people demanded democracy, justice, fair elections, objective media, a real European perspective, and a dignified life.



Dear compatriots,



We have parliamentary elections coming up, and in the fall we will also elect a new president. It is up to us not to repeat old mistakes and to stop going around in circles. To regain democracy, we must not waste the energy and hope that were born in the squares, and the opportunity to change Bulgaria.



We are ready, we can and we will succeed!



Let us show today and every day in the New Year that we are a worthy people not only through the achievements of our brilliant artists, scientists, champions and young talents, but also in our daily deeds, in the test of being human.



Let me wish you all health, joy and inspiration! May peace, love and prosperity reign in your homes. In troubled times, family and friends are our hope. I wish you that they bring you comfort and support.



May the coming months fulfill your personal dreams and our shared dream of a peaceful, free, prosperous and just Bulgaria!



Happy New Year 2026!