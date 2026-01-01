What we need to know about the period in which both the lev and the euro will be valid? How will they give us change back, can a merchant refuse to take levs or euros, and how will we pay taxes and fees this month?

This is recalled by "Nova TV".

Dual circulation

The period in which we practically have two official currencies in Bulgaria is one month - from January 1 to 31, 2026. This means that citizens can make payments in both currencies and there should be no problems. Merchants do not have the right to refuse to accept a large amount of coins. Such a refusal leads to a serious fine. After the end of January, the lev will cease to be legal tender.

Shops - coins

During this month, however, we should be aware that merchants in stores may refuse to accept more than 50-lev coins. There are no restrictions on paper levs, but if we have a piggy bank with metal levs and stotinki, we should be aware that we will not be able to go and pour the coins into the cash registers or, if we have to, then we will have to walk to several stores. The maximum number of coins that we can pay at the cash register is up to 50.

Shops - change

In January, merchants must return change in euros - regardless of whether we pay in euros or levs. An exception can be made only if there is not enough cash in the cash register. Then the cashier returns the change in levs. The goal is to withdraw levs from circulation.

Shops – complaint

If we want to return goods, the money we will receive is also in euros. Here too, the condition applies - unless there is no necessary cash. Even if the goods were purchased in December and the complaint occurs, for example, on January 17, they must return the amount to us in euros.

Taxes and fees

If we have to pay any tax or fee to the state or municipality during the period of dual circulation, we must foresee that we can cover the obligation with levs only if the relevant service has cash desks for cash payments. If the payment must be made by bank transfer, it will only be possible in euros.

In January, you can pay with levs only at a bank counter - make a cash transfer in levs. You go to the bank and make a transfer to the account of the relevant state or municipal service. If you need to get change back for a transaction made over the counter at a bank, it must be in euro banknotes and coins.

January is not a month in which major taxes such as income tax or property tax and garbage fee are paid. The exception is if you have delayed, old payments. Otherwise, the most massive taxes are paid later in the year and by then we will only be in euros. In January, sole proprietors pay patent tax, as well as companies that pay profit tax in advance. Self-insured people, who are by no means few, must pay their insurance and health contributions.