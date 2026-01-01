Starting today, water in Sofia will increase in price by nearly 12%

Drinking water for household consumers in Sofia will increase in price by 11.8 percent to 4.10 leva per cubic meter from today. The decision to this effect was made by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission on December 22 last year.

BTA recalls that the KEWR decision provided for water for household consumers in most settlements to increase in price from today. The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW) announced a day after the regulator's decision that the Water and Sewerage Operators, part of the ministry's system within the "Bulgarian Water and Sewerage Holding" EAD, as well as ViK-Ruse and ViK-Yovkovtsi (Veliko Tarnovo region), will not increase water prices from January 1, 2026, but are committed to informing their consumers in a timely manner of any upcoming change.

The announcement was published on the website of "Sofiiska Voda" that in connection with the transition to the single European currency from January 1, the operating systems of the company will be reconfigured by January 4. This requires the suspension of services provided by the company's call center during this period, with the exception of receiving emergency operational signals. A temporary restriction on online payments, as well as some of the other services via the website and mobile application, is possible. On January 5, all services provided by the call center will be restored.

The customer centers of "Sofiiska Voda" will also open their doors on January 5 with their usual working hours.