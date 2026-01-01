The cost of traveling to Greece for Bulgarians has increased by 23 percent

Greece welcomed 2026 with new, significantly higher prices for using the highway network in the northern part of the country. As of today, January 1, toll fees on the main artery “Egnatia Odos“, connecting the port of Igoumenitsa with the Turkish border, have been recalculated based on 0.04 euros per kilometer plus VAT.

For the thousands of Bulgarian drivers who pass through the Kulata – Promahon border crossing, the trip to Thessaloniki now costs 23 percent more. If until yesterday the one-way toll for a passenger car was 4.35 euros, from today it increases to 5.35 euros. The blow is more serious on bus and truck drivers, for whom the increase is even more noticeable.

The main reason for the price increase is the official transfer of management of the highway to the consortium “GEK TERNA – Egis“, which took over the concession for the next 35 years. The new operator justifies the price increase with the need to maintain the quality and safety of the road.

With the entry into force of the new rules, however, another important change occurs - all previous discount programs through the “EgnatiaPass“ system are terminated. This means that even regular travelers will now pay the full value of the tolls. Free passage is reserved only for residents of the regions through which the highway passes, for a period of two years.

The total price for passing the entire route from Igoumenitsa to the border at Kapitan Andreevo (Kipi) for a passenger car is now 30.45 euros, compared to the previous 24.45 euros. The trip to popular destinations such as Kavala, Asprovalta and Alexandroupoli has also become more expensive by about one euro at each toll station along the route.

According to information from the Greek media, the concessionaire is planning serious investments in the infrastructure, but in parallel is also introducing new traffic restrictions in key tunnels due to urgent repairs. The price increase is part of a nationwide trend in Greece, with a slight increase in price also registered on the “Atiki Odos“ highway in the Athens region.