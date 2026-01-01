During the specialized police operation on New Year's Eve, 10,480 motor vehicles and 11,771 drivers and passengers were checked. 2,153 tickets and 369 acts were drawn up for violations, the Ministry of Interior specified.

Over the past day, a total of 29 drivers were found to have consumed alcohol. 13 of them had a concentration of 0.5 to 1.2 per mille, and 16 were driving with a blood alcohol content of over 1.2 per mille. One driver refused testing.

Four drivers were caught driving under the influence of drugs, and two refused to be tested. Road control continues throughout the country.