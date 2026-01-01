Deyan Vassilev: There is inflation. Even if we had stayed in the leva, it would still be there

There is inflation. Even if we had stayed in the leva, it would still be there".

This was stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio by Deyan Vassilev - founder of the website "My Money".

He noted that the increase in prices due to inflation is not related to the adoption of the euro.

"The updating of some prices due to inflation continues in a chain. And the inflation related to the introduction of the euro itself, I would attribute it to the so-called. inflation when rounding (within 1-2%)", Vassilev pointed out and added that there is also rounding of prices downwards, such as the prices of tickets and cards in some places in the country.

According to him, 80-90% of goods at the end of December have the same prices as in November. Some goods have become more expensive, but this is due to the laws of supply and demand in the economy, shortages or reduced production of some goods, he explained.

According to him, there is no reason for concern and panic. Let us enter the eurozone with our heads held high and our eyes wide open, Deyan Vassilev urged.

According to him, we are well prepared for the euro:

"All this is a huge amount of work. I am sure that things will work out normally. We do not see queues, panic. People are prepared".

He recommended that people still check prices in both currencies so that there are no mistakes.

Regarding the problem of corruption, Vassilev emphasized that the battle continues:

"This should not and cannot continue. All of us, awakened, younger, older, together, united, in solidarity, must continue this public pressure for the state to spend money effectively, transparently and accountablely and for there to be real justice for the people who stole. We have billions of rubles in state looting that are still not being investigated".

By entering the eurozone, our commitments become even greater, Vassilev believes. And he added:

"We as citizens, business, and the state must demand".

"In order for our prosperity to continue, every link in the state must function normally, in a European way, and not ride on the back of the European train," he was categorical.

According to him, Bulgaria will have problems if it does not fix its problems with corruption.

Deyan Vassilev also commented on property prices to the Bulgarian National Radio. He noted that in 2025 the growth was over 15% and expressed his expectation for this growth to calm down.

Property prices will not fall, he predicted. According to him, there will be no increase in interest rates on new mortgage loans.

"However, I expect property prices to grow unhealthily - 2-3-4 times more than inflation", added Vassilev.