Weather today, forecast for Friday, January 2: Mostly sunny, more clouds in the afternoon

Today will be mostly sunny. After lunch there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in isolated places in Western Bulgaria there will be light rain. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the southwest.

Minimum temperatures will be between minus 5° and 0°, slightly lower in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria, and maximums - between 5° and 10°. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around minus 3°, maximum - around 5°.

Along the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny. A moderate southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be from 7° to 9°. The sea water temperature is 9°-11°. The sea swell will be 1-2 points.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness after noon, but only in isolated places in the Western Stara Planina, Rila and Pirin it will rain lightly. A strong wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 3°, at 2000 meters - about minus 4°.

In the coming days, the wind in the eastern half of the country will be from the south-southwest, moderate and strong. Temperatures there will be high for the season - the minimums will be above zero, and the maximums will reach 15°-16° in places. Cloudiness will be more often significant, but the probability of precipitation is small. In the northwestern regions as early as Saturday, and on Sunday and in most of Northern Bulgaria, the wind will be oriented from the northwest, and in places it will rain, mainly rain. Ice is also possible.

In the first days of the new week, precipitation will be in more places throughout the country. In the northwestern regions, temperatures will be close to 0°, and the rain will mix and turn into snow. In Eastern Bulgaria, where a moderate southerly wind will continue to blow, temperatures will remain at 15°-16°.