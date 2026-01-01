Young man dies in accident between Lukovit villages

A 27-year-old man died after an accident between the Lukovit villages of Dermantsi and Todorichene, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Lovech told BTA.

On January 1, at around 2:20 a.m. on the road between the two villages, an unidentified driver of a passenger car lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and hit roadside vegetation. After the impact, the car overturned on its roof into a ditch.

Two men were found on the roadway - a 27-year-old from Lukovit and a 26-year-old from the village of Dermantsi. The injured were immediately taken to a hospital in Pleven, where the 27-year-old man died a short time later.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the case at the Lukovit Regional Police Department and the work continues under the leadership of the District Prosecutor's Office - Lovech.