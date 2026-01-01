An online currency conversion calculator has been active since the summer on the official website for the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria – evroto.bg/evroto.bg, after the exchange rate of 1.95583 leva for one euro was officially announced. The calculator is in a visible place on the home page and is as simple as possible. You can find it HERE.

It allows you to enter an amount in leva, which is automatically converted to euros at the official exchange rate. Users also have the option of the reverse option – when entering an amount in euros, the value is converted to leva.

Evroto.bg is a useful and reliable source of accurate and up-to-date information. The website collects in one place all important questions and answers, news and other important information related to the introduction of the single European currency in Bulgaria.