Are retail outlets able to return in euros and are there any attempts to use stores as exchange offices after the adoption of the euro?

On the air of “Hello, Bulgaria” store manager Niya Ivanova told about cases from before the New Year, in which people tried to buy even stacks of cigarettes with stotinki in order to get rid of them.

“The good thing is that in our store we have a donation box and they started putting the stotinki there. We do not accept more than 50 leva in stotinki, because there is nowhere to store them and a huge queue forms. Colleagues work normally, without problems. Only at the beginning of the working day yesterday the POS terminals were not working and some customers returned them. The bosses supplied us with euros back in November, but it is not a large amount with which we can make a turnover”, explained Ivanova.

Despite the holiday on January 1, thousands of merchants opened their stores on the first day of the introduction of the euro. Others chose to save themselves the headaches of the novelties and remained closed. We remind you that from January 1 the amounts on the cash receipts are already shown in euros. Until the end of the month we can also pay in leva, but merchants are obliged to give us change in euros.